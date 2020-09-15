Biting the hands that feed them: Jaya Bachchan on remarks by Ravi Kishan, Kangana Ranaut

A day after actor-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug abuse in the film industry in Lok Sabha, actress-turned Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said that it was a "shame" that people who are benefited from the sector are "biting the hands that feed them".

Ravi Kishan hit back saying that there was a conspiracy in the industry by hollowing it out and it was just his right and duty to raise the issue in Parliament while actress Kangana Ranaut questioned whether Jaya Bachchan would have said the same thing if her children Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan were harassed by drug users in the filmdom.

The comments came as a section of film personalities are facing investigation on drug abuse and trade following the controversial death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Jaya Bachchan said, "just because there are a few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. This industry brings international name and recognition also, apart from the political people."

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed that one of the members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry -- I am not taking the name -- spoke against the film industry. It is a shame. They are biting the hands that feed them," she said.

The Samajwadi Party MP said the film personalities are being flogged by the social media in order to divert people's attention from the financial situation, which is in a "depressing state and employment is at the worst level". She said the government is also not supportive of the film industry.

"People who have made their name in this film industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree and I really dissociate with this. I hope the government tells these people, who have made their earning, name and fame in this industry to stop using such things," she said.

She did not refer to Ravi Kishan or Ranaut, who has been vocal in recent times about drug abuse and said the industry was a "gutter", by name.

Responding to this, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said he expected Jaya Bachchan to support what he said in Lok Sabha.

"There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of the film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-Ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films...Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya-ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry," he said.

Kangana tweeted, "Jaya-ji, would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Jaya Bachchan also said there were people in the entertainment industry who are some of the highest taxpayers and still being harassed.

"All kinds of promises are being made to the entertainment industry but are never kept. I got worked up, I am very emotional...I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up. They come and speak for them, they support them. If there is a national calamity, they come forward, they give money and their services," she said.

"I think it is very very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it. Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry," she said, adding the industry brings international name and recognition besides a base for political ambitions," she added.