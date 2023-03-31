BJP behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata

BJP behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata

The state government will help all those whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 31 2023, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 17:51 ist
Vehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups, at Kajipara in Howrah district. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the BJP along with other right-wing organisations was responsible for violence in the industrial town of Howrah on Ram Navami.

She appealed to people to maintain peace in the area.

"Howrah's incident is very unfortunate. Neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the violence in Howrah. The BJP along with Bajrang Dal and other such organisations were involved in the violence with arms," Banerjee told Bengali television news channel ABP Ananda.

Also read | Violence erupts again in Bengal’s Howrah

The state government will help all those whose properties were vandalised in the clashes, she said.

“Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence in Howarh,” the CM said.

Claiming that there was “laxity in a section of the administration”, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.

Clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area, police said.

The situation in and around the Kazipara area in the district, which witnessed clashes between two groups during Ram Navami, was peaceful on Friday and under control as large numbers of police force remained deployed in the area on Friday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
India News
BJP
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

 