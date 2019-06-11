BJP, CPI(M) are handling Sabarimala issue with care

Concerned over the backfiring of the Sabarimala women entry issue in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, the ruling CPM-led Left front and the BJP will be very cautious in all further steps on the sensitive issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had been highlighting Sabarimala women entry issue during all his election speeches in Kerala over the last few months, was totally silent about the issue in his maiden address in Kerala after taking over the PM for the second term.

Even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan repeatedly stated that the left front's stand on the Sabarimala issue was not the reason for the debacle faced by the left front in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls, the party central leadership as well as all key coalition partners in the left-front, including the CPI, concluded that Sabarimala issue led to a massive drain of its traditional vote banks in Kerala. Hence, the left-front would be cautious in all further steps on the issue.

Sabarimala Karma Samathi leader Rahul Easwar, who was in the forefront in opposing entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the Sabarimala Ayyappa shrine, said that the Hindu devotees would have been happy if the Prime Minister made some statements on Sabarimala issue in his address at Thrissur in Kerala the other day. Apart from his assurances in election speeches that the BJP would protect beliefs and faiths, the BJP even made such an assurance in its election manifesto, he pointed out.

Rahul also told DH that he could learn from some BJP leaders that the Prime Minister avoided any sorts of an announcement on the Sabarimala this time as the matter was pending before the court. "We hope that if the court verdict is against the beliefs and faiths, the BJP government will bring in a piece of legislation to protect the beliefs," said Rahul.

Not only that the BJP's efforts to consolidate Hindu votes over the Sabarimala issue during the Lok Sabha polls failed, but a strong counter consolidation of Christian and Muslim votes had also taken place in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala. Owing to the stand taken in favour of allowing women of all ages to Sabarimala, the left-front lost a considerable number of Hindu - Ezhava votes, which used to be key vote bank of the left-front in Kerala over the years.

It may be recalled that while the BJP failed to win any Lok Sabha seats in Kerala this time also, the left front was reduced to one seat from eight in 2014. The Congress, which had initially taken a dilly-dallying stand on allowing women at Sabarimala issue, had a sweeping victory of 19 out of the 20 seats.