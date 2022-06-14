BJP leader held for FB post in support of Nupur Sharma

BJP leader arrested for 'objectionable' Facebook post in support of Nupur Sharma

Monitoring of social media has been intensified to prevent any flare-up

PTI
PTI, Adityapur,
  • Jun 14 2022, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 16:43 ist

A local BJP leader was arrested in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district for an "objectionable" Facebook post in support of the party's now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said on Tuesday.

Anisha Sinha, an executive committee member of the BJP's district committee, was arrested on Monday, they said.

A case was filed under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), they added.

Her mobile phone was seized, police said.

The district has been on alert after Sharma's inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad triggered widespread violence in Ranchi, they said.

Monitoring of social media has been intensified to prevent any flare-up, police said.

BJP's Seraikela-Kharswan district president Bijay Mahato expressed anguish over Sinha's arrest, stating that she has already apologised for her "mistake" at the police station.

BJP workers and leaders are being targeted by the police at the behest of the government, he alleged.

