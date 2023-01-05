BJP’s key meet will focus big on Assembly polls

The preparations for Assembly elections in nine states that are headed to polls in 2023, reports on the reviews of various state units, and resolutions on economic and political developments will be big on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meet, besides the probable extension of JP Nadda as the party’s president.

The meeting, to be held at the NDMC convention centre in the Capital, will take place on January 16-17. The national executive will have in attendance chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states, even as the buzz for a Cabinet reshuffle gains grounds. Sources said that CMs from Northeastern states will be part of the focus of the party’s efforts.

Among the states that are headed to the polls are Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. The BJP had registered a historic win in Tripura in the last term but had lost the elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Owing to defections, it later managed to form the government in Karnataka and MP.

Leaders of the party said that also on the agenda will be reports of reviews of the state units, especially as the party has tasks cut out for the assembly elections as well as for the Lok Sabha elections. The party will also be keen to highlight its various countrywide programmes to mark India’s G20 presidency in a pre-election year.

Resolutions on the political situation with key developments in the Opposition camp, as well as a resolution on economic matters with the Budget just a fortnight later, will also be passed. The party is scheduled to call for a meeting with its general secretaries on January 10 to flesh out these issues; president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santhosh will preside over this meeting.

Most importantly, a significant agenda of the meeting will be Nadda’s presidency as his tenure comes to an end this month. There is speculation that he is set for an extension as the party will not hold organisational polls before the 2024 Lok Saha elections.