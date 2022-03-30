BJP supporters protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's house, vandalise front gate

BJP supporters protested outside Arvind Kejriwal's house in Delhi over his remarks on The Kashmir Files. They also vandalised the front gate.

The AAP alleged that the BJP, shocked by the Kejriwal-led party's win in Punjab, attempted to attack the national capital's CM with the help of the Delhi Police.

Punjab में AAP की जीत से बौखलाई BJP Delhi Police के साथ मिलकर किया CM @ArvindKejriwal पर जानलेवा हमला BJP इतनी बौखला गई है कि केजरीवाल जी की हत्या की साज़िश रच रही है BJP को डर है कि केवल केजरीवाल ही PM Modi को टक्कर दे सकते हैं इसलिए उन्हें जान से मारना चाहती है#BJPKeGunde pic.twitter.com/xs28gozeS2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 30, 2022

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that anti-social elements attacked and damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. The boom barrier at the gate was also broken, he said.

"The goons of the BJP resorted to vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal house. BJP's police instead of stopping them, took them to the gate of the house," Sisodia said in another tweet.

Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain also alleged that the "attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel during which CCTV cameras and barriers were broken."

BJYM national Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said the workers and leaders of the organisation staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence but did not resort to vandalism.

"We were stopped by the police and around 20-25 of our members and leaders, including Tejasvi Surya, were detained and taken to a police station. They were later released," Bagga told PTI.

The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of wars over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over the issue.

The BJP leaders and workers have been assailing Kejriwal and accusing him of "mocking" the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie based on their "genocide" in Kashmir a lie.

With PTI inputs.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: