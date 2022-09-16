BJP to hold 'unity in diversity' festivals during fortnight-long campaign to mark PM Modi's birthday

The BJP will organise "unity in diversity" festivals, a blood donation drive and a cleanliness drive across the country as part of its fortnight-long "seva" campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Arun Singh, the campaign will be launched on Modi's birthday on September 17 and conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Friday, Singh said the primary objective of the fortnight-long campaign is to "reach out to the poor and downtrodden and improve their quality of life".

As part of the campaign, the workers of the saffron party will organise "unity in diversity" festivals in all districts and send out the message of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat" (One India, Great India) to people.

As part of these festivals, BJP functionaries will identify a state different from theirs and adopt its language and culture for a day, Singh said.

A plantation drive, a cleanliness drive and awareness campaigns on water conservation will also be organised during the fortnight, he added.

Singh further said BJP workers will distribute equipment among differently-abled people, promote khadi products and organise free health checkup camps during the fortnight.

"The welfare of the poor and downtrodden is the focal point of the welfare schemes of the government led by Prime Minister Modi," Singh said.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers and people in general will be encouraged to use khadi and local products on October 2.

The saffron party has formed an eight-member panel led by Singh for monitoring the campaign.

The BJP has been celebrating Modi's birthday as "Seva Diwas" (Day of Service) for years by organising welfare activities across the country for a fortnight.