BJP to organise awareness programmes on Article 370

The BJP is set to organise a month-long public contact and awareness campaign at 370 places and 35 main cities including state capitals across the country to apprise the people of “reasons, rationale and ramifications” of the Modi government's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 and 35 (A) of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to organise the nationwide campaign has been taken by the saffron party to counter the Opposition which, senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said has been engaged in spreading “confusion” in the minds of the people on the issue.

“The programme has been formulated to apprise the masses of the significance of this historic decision; to convey to the masses as to why this decision was taken and how it will bring change in the lives of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir, and also to make them realise their responsibilities as citizens,” senior BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters at a press conference.

The number of places chosen—370 and 35—for the nationwide campaign is “symbolic,” he said when asked.

The programme will kick start from September 1 and conclude on September 30.

Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya and Hubli-Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi are the members of the party's committee, formed to oversee and guide the campaign.

“The nation-wide campaign will be organised just the way we did ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” Pradhan said.

While a door-to-door contact programme will be undertaken by the BJP leaders and workers to apprise “individuals” of all aspects of the decision taken by the government “for a better future of the Jammu and Kashmir as well as the nation,” a series of conferences and seminars will be organised in each of the identified districts and state capitals, he said.

“Union ministers, party's senior leaders, local leaders, and intellectuals will address the conferences and seminars to be organised during the month-long campaign,” he added.

For the BJP, revoking of the provisions of the Article 370 and 35 (A) in Jammu and Kashmir was not merely “a sentimental decision” but a decision which was based on reasons and rationale, Pradhan said.

“The Jammu and Kashmir was facing various problems including terrorism just because of the two Constitutional provisions being in place for decades,” he added.

Nine places including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Sopore have been identified in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir for holding the programmes.