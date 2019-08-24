BJP will be happy if Udayanraje joins party: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the BJP will be happy if NCP's Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins the ruling party.

Fadnavis's statement comes a day after Bhosale lavished praise on the chief minister for carrying out development works in Satara. The MP had also accused the previous Congress-NCP government of creating "obstacles" in the progress of his constituency.

The Congress-NCP combine ruled Maharashtra for 15 years between 1999 and 2014. Fadnavis became the chief minister in October 2014.

Latching onto Bhosale's comment, Fadnavis said what the MP had said was "true" as his government had approved several schemes, including that of the national highway and irrigation for the region.

Fadnavis was speaking on his arrival here as part of his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra', his ongoing pre-poll mass outreach campaign.

"I am thankful to him (Bhosale) and what he said is true. He has been with the NCP-Congress for several years. What our government has done for Satara and Western Maharashtra region, the Congress-NCP did not do," the chief minister told reporters here.

He saidBhosale had acknowledged his government's development works in the region in the past as well.

Asked about the likelihood of Bhosale joining the BJP, Fadnavis said, "He will have to take a decision on joining the BJP. But we will be happy if he comes to us."

Bhosale, who is the descendant of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is one of the NCP's four MPs from Maharashtra.

Amid murmurs of him joining the BJP, Bhosale had said on Friday that he will have to take a decision based on what was in the interest of the people of his constituency at a given time.

When asked about the reports of BJP leaders being in touch with him, Bhosale had said, "I have friends in all the parties. I have personal rapport with them, but that doesn't mean...let's see, I will have to take decision based on what is in the interest of the people at a given time."

"My friend and the states Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis only has done development works in Satara and constituency. Did anyone do it in the past? Earlier, obstacles were created," he had said.

Recently, his cousin and NCP's Satara MLA Shivendrasinh Bhosale deserted the opposition party and joined the BJP along with other legislators like Sandip Naik and Vaibhav Pichad.