BMC ropes in Salman Khan to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccine

Brihan Mumbai Corporation has roped in Bollywood actor Salman Khan to spread awareness about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

In a video message shared by BMC's Twitter handle, Khan requested people to not indulge in misinformation related to the Covid-19 vaccine. "Vaccine is the most effective weapon against the coronavirus," he says in the clip.

Be our 'partner' when it comes to quashing misinformation around vaccines - stop the chain of forwards. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan, for spreading awareness on vaccines and urging people to get their #JabToBeatCorona as soon as possible.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/bu2yLoTp5Y — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 26, 2021

"On one side, the government is trying its best to ensure vaccination for all. On the other side, some are indulging in spreading rumours and misinformation about the vaccine, creating doubts in people's minds," he said.

He also said by getting a shot of a vaccine, "you are not only protecting yourself but also your family, society and the country."

On Friday, Maharashtra became the first state to cross 3 crore vaccinations. However, the state has yet again introduced restrictions in light of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus.

