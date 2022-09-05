Bollywood supports PETA India in its mission to rescue Assam elephant ‘tortured’ in TN temple

Nearly 20 Bollywood stars, including Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon, lent their support to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s campaign to save a female elephant from alleged torture in a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar district.

The push for the PETA campaign came when a four-member team, sent by the Assam government, camped in Tamil Nadu to verify the allegations and take steps to bring the elephant, who was originally from the state, back to Assam.

PETA India, on Monday, said the stars took to social media asking the Tamil Nadu government to send the “abused” elephant, Joymala, to a rescue centre for immediate specialised care, where she can live unchained and in the company of other elephants.

Joymala, renamed ‘Jeymalyatha’ in Tamil Nadu, was reportedly given on a six-month lease to a Tamil Nadu temple in 2008 by her owner, from Assam’s Tinsukia district. The jumbo, in violation of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, was not returned. The matter caught attention after PETA India shared a video in June, alleging that the female elephant was being tortured by its mahouts inside the temple premises.

“The beatings shockingly occurred in the holiest of places—the sanctum sanctorum of the Krishnan Kovil temple near Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil—and ironically at a rejuvenation camp,” the PETA India said in a statement to DH.

The elephant was recently transferred to a nearby temple, Krishna Kovil temple, managed by a trust of the Tamil Nadu government. A member of the Assam government team told DH they were not allowed to enter the temple to visit Joymala, and that the Tamil Nadu government had not cooperated with them so far.

PETA India, in a statement, also said it recently submitted a veterinary inspection report of Joymala conducted on July 27 to forest departments in Tamil Nadu and Assam. “The report points out that Joymala’s current mahout used pliers on her skin, even in front of inspectors. The mahout forbade the inspectors from taking photographs and video footage, but they still managed to document her condition,” PETA said.

Other actors who joined PETA India’s campaign to save Joymala include Arjun Rampal, Ashmit Patel, Aftab Shivdasani, Rahul Dev, Aindrita Ray, Sahil Salathia, Daniel Weber, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bamgash, Sunny Leone, Papon, Kavita Kaushik and others.

Jumbo plight

According to forest officials, Assam has nearly 900 domesticated/captive elephants, of which 700 are in possession of individual owners. Such owners are supposed to follow the forest department norms for the elephants’ upkeep. But many such elephants are transported outside either as a gift or on lease. There are also allegations of illegal means, and violation of norms, in the transportation of such elephants. Many of them are reportedly held in captivity in temples in Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Gujarat., Assam