Bommai, BSY and Siddaramaiah mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessors B S Yediyurapa and Siddaramaiah condoled the passing away of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died in a Gurugram hospital after prolonged illness on Monday.
"A true son of the soil, he was a leader of the masses", Bommai said and noted that he comes from the political lineage of socialist leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narain, and was also jailed during the Emergency in the 1970s.
Saddened at the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, three-time Chief Minister of UP & country's ex Defence Minister. A true son of the soil, he was a leader of the masses. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace.
— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 10, 2022
BJP stalwart Yediyurappa said his demise is a loss to the national polity, while Congress leader Siddaramaiah said Yadav was one of the "strong forces in our country's fight against communal politics".
Deeply saddened about the passing away of the Samajwadi Party leader, former Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. His demise is a loss to the national polity. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/lxplA0dCQB
— B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) October 10, 2022
Saddened to hear the passing away of former Uttar Pradesh CM & founder of Samajvadi Party Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav.
He was one of the strong forces in our country's fight against communal politics.
My deepest condolences to all his family members & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/EkPl7EWIO6
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 10, 2022
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel also expressed sorrow over the death of the three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran leader Sri Mulayam Singh Yadav, a towering leader who always fought for the rights of his people.
My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this difficult time.@yadavakhilesh pic.twitter.com/9ovgWqGce7
— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 10, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat
After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists
DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols
A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself
Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru
Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast
US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past
Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive