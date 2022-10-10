Bommai, BSY and Siddaramaiah mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessors B S Yediyurapa and Siddaramaiah condoled the passing away of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died in a Gurugram hospital after prolonged illness on Monday.

RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav

"A true son of the soil, he was a leader of the masses", Bommai said and noted that he comes from the political lineage of socialist leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narain, and was also jailed during the Emergency in the 1970s.

Saddened at the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, three-time Chief Minister of UP & country's ex Defence Minister. A true son of the soil, he was a leader of the masses. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 10, 2022

BJP stalwart Yediyurappa said his demise is a loss to the national polity, while Congress leader Siddaramaiah said Yadav was one of the "strong forces in our country's fight against communal politics".

Deeply saddened about the passing away of the Samajwadi Party leader, former Union Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. His demise is a loss to the national polity. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/lxplA0dCQB — B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) October 10, 2022

Saddened to hear the passing away of former Uttar Pradesh CM & founder of Samajvadi Party Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was one of the strong forces in our country's fight against communal politics. My deepest condolences to all his family members & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/EkPl7EWIO6 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 10, 2022

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel also expressed sorrow over the death of the three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.