BrahMos fired from Mormugao hits bullseye

A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from the Indian Navy's frontline stealth guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao hits the bullseye - in what is a shining symbol of self-reliance in the country’s defence programme.

“INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit 'Bulls Eye' during her maiden BrahMos supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of Aatmanirbharta and Indian Navy's firepower at sea,” a brief statement from the Indian Navy said.

The ship was designed in the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.

INS Mormugao is the second ship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyer.

The keel of Mormugao was laid down on 4 June 2015, and she was launched on 17 September 2016.

Mormugao completed its basin trials on 15 December, 2021 and started its maiden sea trials on 19 December, 2021

The ship was commissioned on 18 December, 2022.

The Visakhapatnam-class project involves four ships - while INS Visakhapatnam and INS Mormugao had been commissioned in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Imphal and Surat are expected to be rolled out in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Mormugao is a seaport city situated in the eponymous Mormugao sub-district of the district of South Goa in the tiny state of Goa along the Arabian Sena on western coast of India. It has a deep natural harbour and is Goa's chief port. Mormugao is testimony to the cutting-edge capabilities of MDSL and the strong indigenous shipbuilding tradition of a modern and vibrant India.