News Live: Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in 2002 post-Godhra riots case

  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 07:54 ist
  • 07:51

  • 07:49

    Mandakini Khadse, wife of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse granted bail in PMLA case

  • 07:48

    'Dream come true' as Linette stuns Pliskova to make Australian Open semi

    Unseeded Magda Linette marched into her first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday and said it was a "dream come true" after stunning former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 at the Australian Open.

    Linette continued flying the flag for Poland after the shock exit of world number one Iga Swiatek, taking 1hr 27min to set up a clash with Aryna Sabalenka or Donna Vekic for a place in Saturday's final.