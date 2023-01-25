News Live: Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in 2002 post-Godhra riots case

Mandakini Khadse, wife of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse granted bail in PMLA case
The court has ordered Mandakini Khadse not to leave the country without permission & asked her to appear before the Investigating Officer whenever she is called & not tamper with evidence: Advocate Mohan Tekavde
'Dream come true' as Linette stuns Pliskova to make Australian Open semi
Unseeded Magda Linette marched into her first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday and said it was a "dream come true" after stunning former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 at the Australian Open.
Linette continued flying the flag for Poland after the shock exit of world number one Iga Swiatek, taking 1hr 27min to set up a clash with Aryna Sabalenka or Donna Vekic for a place in Saturday's final.
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in 2002 post-Godhra riots case
Mandakini Khadse, wife of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse granted bail in PMLA case
'Dream come true' as Linette stuns Pliskova to make Australian Open semi
Unseeded Magda Linette marched into her first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday and said it was a "dream come true" after stunning former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 at the Australian Open.
Linette continued flying the flag for Poland after the shock exit of world number one Iga Swiatek, taking 1hr 27min to set up a clash with Aryna Sabalenka or Donna Vekic for a place in Saturday's final.