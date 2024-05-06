Explained | What you need to know about South Africa's 2024 election

Parties on the national ballot will contest 200 of those seats while the other 200 are divided between the nine regions and contested by parties and independent candidates.

In provincial legislatures, the number of seats is determined on the basis of the size of the population in each of the nine provinces.

Three Ballots

For the first time, voters will receive three ballots instead of two on voting day. On each ballot, they will have to choose one party or one candidate.

Two ballots will be used to elect the National Assembly and the third one will be for election of members of the provincial legislature in each province.