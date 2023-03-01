News Live: 22-year-old youth killed as over-speeding car rams into electric pole in Maharashtra

  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 09:24 ist
  • 09:06

    INDvAUS 3rd Test | India win the toss and elect to bat first against Australia

  • 08:43

    22-year-old youth killed as over-speeding car rams into electric pole in Maharashtra

  • 08:19

    Kenji Yamada, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, to arrive in Delhi today to participate in G20 foreign ministers' meeting: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

  • 08:18

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father & former CM M Karunanidhi

  • 08:17

    32-year-old Indian national Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed was shot dead on Tuesday by Australian Police after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner and threatened police officers with a knife

  • 08:16

    Domestic LPG Cylinder 14.2 kg prices increased by Rs 50. Domestic LPG cylinder price increased to Rs 1103 in Delhi: Sources

  • 08:15

    IAEA confirms presence of uranium particles enriched to just below 90% in Iran: AFP

  • 07:37

    26 die after 2 trains collide in Greece

    A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing 26 people and injuring at least 85, Fire Service officials said.