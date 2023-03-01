News Live: 22-year-old youth killed as over-speeding car rams into electric pole in Maharashtra
News Live: 22-year-old youth killed as over-speeding car rams into electric pole in Maharashtra
updated: Mar 01 2023, 09:24 ist
09:06
INDvAUS 3rd Test | India win the toss and elect to bat first against Australia
08:43
Maharashtra | A 22-year-old youth was killed while one was severely injured after an over-speeding car rammed into an electric pole on Thane's Ghodbunder Road last night. The injured was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further probe underway: Kapurbawdi police pic.twitter.com/JRVoppFgyz
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father & former CM M Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father & former CM M Karunanidhi as well as to ex-CM & DMK founder CN Annadurai, at their memorials in Chennai on his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/mSnac9hHFc
Kenji Yamada, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, to arrive in Delhi today to participate in G20 foreign ministers' meeting: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan
32-year-old Indian national Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed was shot dead on Tuesday by Australian Police after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner and threatened police officers with a knife
Domestic LPG Cylinder 14.2 kg prices increased by Rs 50. Domestic LPG cylinder price increased to Rs 1103 in Delhi: Sources
IAEA confirms presence of uranium particles enriched to just below 90% in Iran: AFP
26 die after 2 trains collide in Greece