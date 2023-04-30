News Live: 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' today

Tourism ministry plans '100 days of action' to mark 100th episode of PM's 'Mann ki Baat'
From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned "100 days of action" to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "MannkiBaat" radio broadcast.
The episode is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde strategises ways to ensure Bhiwandi-like incidents don't occur in future
अनधिकृत आणि धोकादायक इमारतींमुळे भविष्यात होणाऱ्या दुर्घटना टाळण्यासाठी #भिवंडी शहरात क्लस्टर योजना राबविण्यात येणार असल्याचे मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde यांनी सांगितले. शहरातील अतिधोकादायक इमारतींचे सर्वेक्षण करुन तेथील रहिवाशांकरिता पर्यायी व्यवस्था करण्याच्या सूचनाही… pic.twitter.com/mczv9qxcqP
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu & Kashmir today at 5:15 am: National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)
NDRF in action after building collapse in Bhiwandi