News Live: 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' today

  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 08:03 ist
  • 07:56

    Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu & Kashmir today at 5:15 am: National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)

  • 06:37

    Tourism ministry plans '100 days of action' to mark 100th episode of PM's 'Mann ki Baat'

    From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned "100 days of action" to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "MannkiBaat" radio broadcast.

    The episode is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday.

  • 06:31

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde strategises ways to ensure Bhiwandi-like incidents don't occur in future

  • 06:33

    NDRF in action after building collapse in Bhiwandi