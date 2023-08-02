News Live: Heavy security deployed in violence-hit Nuh; section 144 imposed

China denies reports it obstructed G20 climate discussions
Reports that China obstructed discussions on reducing fossil fuel use at last week's Group of 20 (G20) meetings in the southern Indian city of Chennai are "inconsistent with the facts", China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
China regrets the failure to reach an agreement at the meetings, which was caused by the "interference of geopolitical issues" brought up by other countries, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Typhoon Khanun kills one man, knocks out power to one-third of Japan's Okinawa homes
High winds hit power lines in Japan's popular tourist destination Okinawa, knocking out electricity to more than 200,000 households on Wednesday morning, as powerful and slow-moving typhoon Khanun neared the country's southwestern islands.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi from his residence in Bengaluru for meeting with Congress leadership to discuss poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Poland rushes troops to border, Belarus denies airspace violation
Poland said on Tuesday it was rushing troops to its eastern border after accusing Belarus, Russia's closest ally, of violating its airspace with military helicopters.
Heavy security deployed in violence-hit Nuh; section 144 imposed, mobile internet services suspended
