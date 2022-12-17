News Live: Two police officers with UN's Mali mission killed
News Live: Two police officers with UN's Mali mission killed
updated: Dec 17 2022, 08:42 ist
Track the latest news from India and the rest of the world, right here with DH.
08:07
Two police officers with UN's Mali mission killed
Two police officers serving with the UN's MINUSMA mission in Mali were killed and four others wounded on Friday, the force said on social media, the latest blow to the deployment.
"A United Nations police patrol was attacked on December 16 in Timbuktu (northern Mali). Two of our police officers, including a woman, lost their lives and four others were injured, one of them seriously," MINUSMA said in a tweet that "strongly condemned" the bloodshed.
08:05
At least 10 dead in massive apartment blaze in France
A fire tore through an apartment building in the early hours of Friday near Lyon in central France, killing at least 10 people, including five children, French authorities said.
Two police officers with UN's Mali mission killed
Two police officers serving with the UN's MINUSMA mission in Mali were killed and four others wounded on Friday, the force said on social media, the latest blow to the deployment.
"A United Nations police patrol was attacked on December 16 in Timbuktu (northern Mali). Two of our police officers, including a woman, lost their lives and four others were injured, one of them seriously," MINUSMA said in a tweet that "strongly condemned" the bloodshed.
At least 10 dead in massive apartment blaze in France
A fire tore through an apartment building in the early hours of Friday near Lyon in central France, killing at least 10 people, including five children, French authorities said.
Read more
Elon Musk faces backlash as Twitter suspends journalists
Twitter owner Elon Musk drew anger and stern warnings from the UN and EU on Friday after suspending the accounts of half a dozen prominent journalists -- accusing them of endangering his family.
Read more