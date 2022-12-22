News Live: Shinde to chair review meeting for Covid situation today

'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia to face drug trafficking charges
Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Thursday it had taken the head of a global drug trafficking syndicate, dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo', into custody after he was extradited from the Netherlands.
The AFP said the arrest is the culmination of a long-running investigation into an organised crime syndicate known as "Sam Gor", or "The Company", that it says trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars of into Australia.
The AFP did not identify the person arrested by name, and does not typically disclose the names of arrested individuals before trial. - Reuters.
Football legend Pele's cancer, heart problem worsen; will stay in hospital over Christmas
The hospital treating Brazilian football great Pele announced a "progression" Wednesday in his cancer, as well as kidney and heart problems.
Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked “every American” for their support of Ukraine as he delivered an address to Congress on Wednesday aimed at sustaining US and allied support for his country's defense against Russia's brutal invasion.
Zelenskyy called US support vital to Ukraine's efforts to beat back Russia, and thanked lawmakers and everyday citizens for tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance over the last year. - AP.
