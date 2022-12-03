News Live: Blast occurs at residence of TMC booth president in West Bengal
updated: Dec 03 2022, 09:27 ist
09:23
Blast occurs at residence of TMC booth president in West Bengal
A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today.
09:05
Temperature drops in Rajasthan
Rajasthan | A layer of ice forms on vehicles and fields in Mount Abu, as temperatures drop here with the onset of winter. People also light bonfires to keep themselves warm. pic.twitter.com/H9TcnSKpIG
BSF troops seize 7.5 kgs of suspected heroin carried by drone in Punjab
BSF troops recovered 3 packets, containing 7.5 kgs of suspected heroin, 1 pistol, 2 magazines & 50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, that were carried by a drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Churiwala Chusti, Fazilka. They had tried to intercept it by firing, saidPRO BSF.
08:01
Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday to prepare for MCD polls, officials said.
07:42
India's envoy to US hands over Padma Bhushan to Sundar Pichai
Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-America economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation: Ambassador Taranjit S Sandhu pic.twitter.com/fxiSouYrIk
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh due to hand injury.
Delhi's air quality stands in 'very poor' category
