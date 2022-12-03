News Live: Blast occurs at residence of TMC booth president in West Bengal

  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 09:27 ist
  • 09:23

    Blast occurs at residence of TMC booth president in West Bengal

    A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today.

  • 09:05

    Temperature drops in Rajasthan

  • 08:53

    Fast bowler Mohammed Shami ruled out of ODI series against Bangladesh due to hand injury.

  • 08:23

    Delhi's air quality stands in 'very poor' category

  • 08:02

    BSF troops seize 7.5 kgs of suspected heroin carried by drone in Punjab

    BSF troops recovered 3 packets, containing 7.5 kgs of suspected heroin, 1 pistol, 2 magazines & 50 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, that were carried by a drone entering from Pakistan in the area near Churiwala Chusti, Fazilka. They had tried to intercept it by firing, saidPRO BSF.

  • 08:01

    Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday to prepare for MCD polls, officials said.

  • 07:42

    India's envoy to US hands over Padma Bhushan to Sundar Pichai