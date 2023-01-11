News Live: 'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song

  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 08:51 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and the rest of the world only on DH.
  • 08:50

    Joshimath hotel owner demands compensation for demolition

  • 08:10

    Empty liquor bottles found in Collectorate premises in Bihar's Samastipur, probe on

  • 08:09

    Smog engulfs Delhi, air quality in 'Severe' category with overall AQI of 421

  • 07:52

    'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song

    SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu".

    The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.(PTI)