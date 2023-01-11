News Live: 'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song

Empty liquor bottles found in Collectorate premises in Bihar's Samastipur, probe on
Bihar | Empty liquor bottles were found in the Collectorate premises in Samastipur
Excise Superintendent Shailendra Kumar Chaudhary says, "I have received info from all of you & also saw pictures. The bottles seem to be very old. Still, we will investigate this and take action." pic.twitter.com/7jFJk7c2Ye
