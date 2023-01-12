News Live: Directorate of Information and Publicity issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to Kejriwal
updated: Jan 12 2023, 08:58 ist
08:54
DIP issues recovery notice of Rs 164 crore to Kejriwal, to be paid in 10 days
Delhi | The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) issued a recovery notice of Rs 164 crores to the National convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal. The amount needs to be paid within 10 days: Sources
Snake found in mid-day meal at school in West Bengal's Birbhum
West Bengal | Snake found in mid-day meal at a school in Birbhum
It happened in Mandalpur Primary School. All the students were taken to a hospital. I also went to the hospital & talked to the parents. Students are fine now: P Nayek, Chairman, Dist Primary School Council (11.01) pic.twitter.com/EXr3aB6x2F
IAF personnel nab youth trying to scale wall of Ambala air base that houses Rafale jets
Correction | Haryana*: Security personnel of the Indian Air Force nabbed a 'suspicious' youth, trying to scale the 12-feet-high outer wall of the air base of Ambala, home to the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft (11.01)
Delhi air quality 'very poor', overall AQI at 312
23 Indian Railways trains running late in Northern Railway region due to fog
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Doraha