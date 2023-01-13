News Live: Family members pay respects to former Union Minister and JDU leader Sharad Yadav
News Live: Family members pay respects to former Union Minister and JDU leader Sharad Yadav
updated: Jan 13 2023, 08:19 ist
08:17
MHA directs Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR, pickets at time of Kanjhawala death
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Delhi Police on Thursday to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.
PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world's longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on Friday.
He will also lay the foundation and inaugurate several projects of inland waterways in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam on this occasion.
Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "The Prime Minister will flag off the Ganga Vilas cruise through video-conferencing and also inaugurate tent city on the bank of the Ganga on Friday."
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Varanasi is famous as the cultural and spiritual capital of the world and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashi has established itself on the global stage while maintaining its ancient soul.
07:46
We count a lot on India's G-20 leadership: IMF MD
At a time when the world is faced with continued economic slowdown and social distress, the international community counts a lot on India's leadership of G-20, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.
"India, which is the president of G-20 countries, remains among the countries that perform better than global average and by a good percentage," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters during a media roundtable.
India formally assumed the G20 (Group of 20) Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.
07:43
PM Modi 'pained' by passing of Sharad Yadav
Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.
