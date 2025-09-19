<p>New Delhi: President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday took measures that could complicate India’s continued role in the operations of the Chabahar Port in Iran, while the United States embassy in New Delhi revoked and subsequently denied visas for “certain business executives and corporate leadership” of India over alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors.</p><p>The back-to-back moves by Washington came even as recent exchanges of positive signals between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restarted negotiations for a bilateral trade deal. The moves, however, come against the backdrop of Trump’s 50% tariff on all imports from India, which has already strained relations between the two nations.</p><p>In line with Trump’s policy of exerting “maximum pressure” on Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for assistance in the reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan, effective September 29. “Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA,” the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.</p><p>The 2018 waiver had allowed India to continue developing Chabahar Port despite U.S. sanctions on Iran. Strategically, the port is critical for New Delhi as it provides sea-land access to Afghanistan and Central Asia via Iran, bypassing Pakistan. On December 24, 2018, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), took over operations of the port. On May 13, 2024, IPGL signed a ten-year contract with Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation to equip and operate the Shahid Beheshti Terminal. India has already supplied equipment worth roughly $24 million for port development.</p><p>Trump also designated India, along with China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, among 23 countries classified as “major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing” nations. Following this, the U.S. embassy in New Delhi revoked and denied visas for certain Indian business executives, in accordance with Sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, making both the individuals and their close family members ineligible for travel to the United States.

The affected executives include senior officials of Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited, based in Hyderabad. They are Chief Global Business Officer Tanweer Ahmed Mohamed Hussain Parkar (63), Marketing Director Venkata Naga Madhusudhan Raju Manthena, and Marketing Representative Krishna Vericharla. All three were charged in a U.S. federal court on March 20 for allegedly conspiring to send four metric tons of precursor chemicals to the U.S. and Mexico for fentanyl production.

Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, is used medically as a painkiller but is also widely abused. A 2020 report by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identified India as an emerging source for fentanyl powder and precursors. The United States intelligence community in March 2025 further flagged India and China as “state actors” directly or indirectly enabling non-state actors to supply precursors and equipment for illicit drug manufacture.</p><p>“Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the U.S., along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the U.S.,” said Chargé d’affaires of the U.S. embassy in New Delhi, Jorgan Andrews. “The embassy remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking.”</p><p>Trump’s administration submitted a ‘Presidential Determination’ to Congress on Monday, naming 23 countries as major drug transit or producing nations. India is explicitly cited as responsible for sourcing and transporting illicit drugs into the U.S.</p><p>The latest developments come amid escalating tensions in India-U.S. relations over recent trade and defense issues. Trump, on July 30, imposed a 25% tariff on all Indian exports to the U.S., criticized India for purchasing defense and energy resources from Russia despite sanctions, and on July 31 labeled the Indian and Russian economies as “dead.” He followed up on August 6 with an additional 25% duty, taking total tariffs to 50%.</p><p>New Delhi was also irked by Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan when the two neighbors nearly went to war between May 7 and 10.</p><p>These latest moves, combining Chabahar Port sanctions, visa revocations, and the drug designation, highlight a complex intersection of U.S. foreign policy priorities, bilateral trade tensions, and concerns over global narcotics trafficking, leaving India to navigate a delicate geopolitical and economic landscape.</p>