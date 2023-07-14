News Live: Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched at 2.35 pm today

Chandrayaan-2 is set to lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:30pm
Andhra Pradesh | The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, the successor to Chandrayaan-2. It is set to lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:30pm. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.
Waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai due to rainfall
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai due to rainfall.
Rising water level in Yamuna threatens to flood Mathura
Himachal Pradesh: Tourists stranded in Chandratal rescued after heavy snow blocks road
Delhi Police launches operation to rescue animals trapped in flood
Union Minister and RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras condemns BJP leader's death by lathi charge
Delhi: "This is a very sad incident...dictatorship should not happen in a democratic system…People have the right to keep their demands & protest peacefully. The government should have listened to them. I condemn the Bihar government. Action should be taken against the police officer who ordered the lathi charge: Union Minister and RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras
Himachal Pradesh Flood: Relief materials were delivered to the flood-affected areas of the state by the Air Force helicopter
Rescue and relief work continues in Himachal
Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu says, "Our relief and rescue work is being done on war footing in the entire district...Around 1800 plus transformers were affected by the floods out of which 50% have been restored by the Electricity Department...road connectivity of the Manali-Chandigarh national highway stretch via Kandi-Kataula road has been restored..."
"Main Sankalp Lekar Nikla Hun...": PM Modi expresses resolve to create bright future for India, its upcoming generation
WHO assessments of health impacts of non-sugar sweetener aspartame
The World Health Organisation (WHO) classified aspartame as safe to consume within a daily limit of 40 milligrams per kilogram of a person’s body weight.
Dr Francesco Branca, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, WHO: "The assessments of aspartame have indicated that, while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies...Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Every year, 1 in 6 people die from cancer. Science is continuously expanding to assess the possible initiating or facilitating factors of cancer, in the hope of reducing these numbers and the human toll."
PM Modi conferred with France's highest award, 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour'
French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor on PM Narendra Modi. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. PM Modi will become the first Indian PM to receive this honour. In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been received by select prominent leaders and eminent personalities from across the world. These include the Former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles - the then Prince of Wales, Former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, and former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.
People face problems due to water-logging situation in Delhi
#WATCH | Latest visuals from Shanti Van area of Delhi; people face problems due to water-logging situation.
Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water… pic.twitter.com/5XmKxYSk7r
Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa speaks about his India visit
Of course, this visit to India is a visit to our friends here in the Republic of India, and I am very delighted about this visit. During this visit, of course, we had very important meetings and I was delighted to meet leadership from the political field, and also religious leadership, and all these meetings were very enriching. We discussed many important issues that concern the harmony of the national societies and the peace of our world:
J&K : Terrorists fired upon three labourers in Shopian district
J&K | Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian district late Thursday evening. All the injured are admitted to SMSH Hospital, Srinagar. The injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of District Supaul, Bihar.
16 NDRF teams deployed in Delhi as Yamuna inundates several areas
Clouds seen over mountains in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
Severe waterlogging in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar due to rise in water level of Yamuna River
