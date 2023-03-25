News Live: Intel co-founder Gordon Moore passes away at 94
News Live: Intel co-founder Gordon Moore passes away at 94
updated: Mar 25 2023, 08:02 ist
07:51
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sadhu is holding a meeting with the US' new ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti
Sadhu had earlier tweeted out a congratulatory message to Garcetti on his latest appointment.
07:08
Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94
07:07
Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools
Microsoft Corp has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they do not stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence chat products, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
07:05
Ukraine creditors group: provides assurances to support IMF steps to help Ukraine
The Group of Creditors of Ukraine (GCU) body said on Friday that it had provided financing assurances to support the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval for an upper credit tranche programme to help restore Ukraine's economy. The Group of Creditors of Ukraine includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Britain and the United States.
