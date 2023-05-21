News Live: PM Modi visits Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, pays tribute to Hiroshima victims
News Live: PM Modi visits Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, pays tribute to Hiroshima victims
updated: May 21 2023, 08:31 ist
08:30
J&K: SIU of Doda Police carries out raids at multiple locations
Jammu and Kashmir : SIU (Special Investigation Unit) of Doda Police carried out raids at multiple locations in Gandoh area in Doda District and searched houses of local terrorists presently operating from Pakistan/PoK.
08:28
Believe India will participate in restoring rules-based international order: Zelenskyy
(ANI)
07:00
Northeast to get its first Vande Bharat Express soon
West Bengal | Northeast to get its first Vande Bharat Express soon.
PM Modi visits Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, pays tribute to Hiroshima victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book. PM Modi paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.#G7HiroshimaSummitpic.twitter.com/6PGdlFepZW
Northeast to get its first Vande Bharat Express soon
Five tunnels constructed in HP's Mandi opened for traffic
PM Modi visits Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, pays tribute to Hiroshima victims