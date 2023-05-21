News Live: PM Modi visits Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, pays tribute to Hiroshima victims

  • updated: May 21 2023, 08:31 ist
Follow news updates from India and around the world, only with DH!
  • 08:30

    J&K: SIU of Doda Police carries out raids at multiple locations

    Jammu and Kashmir : SIU (Special Investigation Unit) of Doda Police carried out raids at multiple locations in Gandoh area in Doda District and searched houses of local terrorists presently operating from Pakistan/PoK.

  • 08:28

    Believe India will participate in restoring rules-based international order: Zelenskyy

    (ANI)

  • 07:00

    Northeast to get its first Vande Bharat Express soon

  • 06:58

    Five tunnels constructed in HP's Mandi opened for traffic

  • 06:56

    PM Modi visits Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, pays tribute to Hiroshima victims