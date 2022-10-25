News Live: Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK PM after meeting King Charles
updated: Oct 25 2022, 09:52 ist
Check out latest updates from around the world, only with DH!
09:51
India reports 862 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,503 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 22,549.
09:28
Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on morning after Diwali but relatively better than previous years
The air quality in Delhi on the morning after Diwali was recorded in the 'very poor' category but the situation was relatively better than previous years due to favourable meteorological conditions which prevented rapid accumulation of pollutants.
The capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 7 am on Tuesday.
The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (285), Noida (320), Greater Noida (294), Gurugram (315) and Faridabad (310) reported 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (PTI)
09:12
Rishi Sunak will take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles.
Rishi Sunak will take charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.
Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning before she makes her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the 73-year-old monarch.
08:54
Cyclone Sitrang weakens into depression over northeastern states
Deep Depression over Bangladesh (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “SITRANG”) further weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of over northeast Bangladesh and neighborhood about 90 km north-northeast of Agartala, and 100 km south-southwest of Shillong: IMD pic.twitter.com/0yr1IxEFL2
Confident he will do his best for the people of the UK, says Narayana Murthy
NR Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder & father-in-law of Britain's next PM Rishi Sunak: "Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."
Cyclone Sitrang weakens into depression over northeastern states
Pollution level increases in various parts of UP
Confident he will do his best for the people of the UK, says Narayana Murthy
Cyclone Sitrang spares India, hits Bangladesh
Cyclone Sitrang crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal after skirting the West Bengal coast, the IMD said on Tuesday.
The weather in the southern West Bengal districts is likely to improve from the forenoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. (PTI)