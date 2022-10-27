News Live: 'I will do everything I can', UK PM Rishi Sunak promises Britain
updated: Oct 27 2022, 08:24 ist
Here are the latest news highlights from India and around the world.
08:22
Blinken hosts in-person Diwali reception at State Department
07:08
Veteran Bollywood director Ismaeel Shroff passes away
Veteran Bollywood films director Ismaeel Shroff passed away following a brief illness here late on Wednesday, a family friend said.
He was around 65 and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
Once a leading director, he had wielded the megaphone for several hits, including "Ahista Ahista", "Bulandi", "Thodi Si Bewafai", "Surya", etc.
He hailed from Andhra Pradesh.
07:03
TRS stages protest over BJP's 'attempt to buy MLAs'
Telangana ministers and leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged protests in different parts of the state on Wednesday night to protest against what they called an attempt by the BJP to buy TRS MLAs.
TRS leaders staged a dharna at Choutuppal near Hyderabad on Vijayawada highway. Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Indrakaran Reddy participated in the protest.
The protesters raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They alleged that the saffron party was trying to pull down the TRS government by luring its MLAs with offers of money and posts.
07:03
Rohingya extremists should be held accountable for massacre of Hindus: UN human rights expert
The UN human rights expert on Myanmar has said that the extremist Rohingya organisation that has been involved in the massacre of Hindus in Myanmar should be apprehended and held accountable.
Asked at a news conference on Wednesday, about the attacks on Hindus by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) that has been documented by Amnesty International, the Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said, "We need to make certain that there's a full execution of the of the law when it comes to apprehending these individuals."
"There are radical groups that we know of that are in many, many communities, including the Rohingya community," he said, "we know that they have been responsible for some heinous crimes and I call them out."
