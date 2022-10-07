News Live: Centre writes to Chief Justice U U Lalit to name his successor

  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 10:36 ist
  • 09:48

    Uttarakhand avalanche: Rescue operations delayed due to bad weather

  • 09:27

    Varanasi court judgement likely today on 'Shivling' carbon dating in Gyanvapi case

  • 09:11

    Paid homage to leader Perunthalaivar Kamaraj at his memorial in Chennai: Tharoor

  • 08:45

    Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Dairy Cooperative Conclave in Sikkim

  • 08:17

    Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away in Mumbai

    Veteran actor Arun Bali passedaway at the age of 79 in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

    Credit: IMDb/@imdb.com

  • 07:24

    ED files chargesheet against 2 firms in PMLA case

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a chargesheet at a special Bengaluru court against several individuals -- Fairoz Khan, Tabrej Pasha, Abdul Dastagir, Syed Mudasir Fairoz Khan and Syed Muthahir, and two firms -- Ajmera Group (represented by Pasha and Dastagir), and MF Enterprises (represented by Muthaheer), for allegedly cheating the people by collecting around Rs 200 crore from them.

    The ED said that that the special court has taken the cognizance of the matter.

  • 07:24
  • 07:22

    OPEC output cut: Petrol, diesel price freeze in India just gets longer

    The record six-month-long freeze in petrol and diesel price revision in all likelihood will be extended after international oil prices rose on the announcement of deep production cuts by OPEC+.

    Some of the world's top oil-producing countries on Wednesday agreed to slash production by two million barrels per day to spur recovery in oil prices that had dropped to pre-Ukraine war levels.

    For India, this is bad news as a fall in oil prices in recent weeks had helped it cut down on its import bill as well as limit losses that state-owned fuel retailers were incurring on selling petrol and diesel.