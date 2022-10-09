News Live: Udaipur witnesses rainfall in several parts

A young woman student was allegedly abducted and then gangraped by three persons in Uttar Pradesh'S Sultanpur district.
The survivor, 21, had reached Sultanpur from Lucknow and was offered a lift in an SUV, which she accepted.
The accused was joined allegedly by two of his associates and all three raped the woman by turns and then left her at a secluded place near a canal close to her house in Jaisinghpur area in an unconscious state.
US issues four travel advisories for India this year; maintains same level since March 28
The United States has issued four travel advisories for India this year and since March 28 maintained the same low Level 2 – exercise increased caution – for its citizens planning to travel to the country.
Introduced several years ago, the American travel advisories maintained and issued by the Department of State is now broadly bifurcated into four different colour-coded levels from 1 to 4, with one (white) being the safest place to travel and four (red) being the no travel zone recommended for its citizens.
