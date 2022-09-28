News Live: Centre declares PFI, its associates as unlawful associations with immediate effect
News Live: Centre declares PFI, its associates as unlawful associations with immediate effect
updated: Sep 28 2022, 07:08 ist
07:08
Central Government declares PFI (Popular Front of India) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years - ANI
07:02
Cuba entirely without power after Hurricane Ian
Cuba's electrical grid collapsed late on Tuesday, leaving the entire country without power shortly after the passage of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged the western end of the island with violent winds and flooding.
Lázaro Guerra, Technical Director of the Electric Union of Cuba, said a failure in the national electric system, in part associated with the storm, had affected infrastructure, state-run media reported.
Guerra said the union would work through the night and early Wednesday to restore power. - Reuters.
07:01
Late shah's son hails Iran's 'revolution for and by women'
The son of the late shah hailed Iran's mass protests as a landmark revolution by women and urged the world to add to the pressure on the clerical leadership.
Reza Pahlavi, whose father was toppled in the Islamic Revolution of 1979, called for greater preparation for a future Iranian system that is secular and democratic.
"It is truly in modern times, in my opinion, the first revolution for the women, by the women -- with the support of the Iranian men, sons, brothers and fathers," Pahlavi, who lives in exile in the Washington area, told AFP.
"It has come to the point, as the Spaniards would say, basta -- we've had enough."
07:00
Vietnam downgrades Typhoon Noru to tropical storm, but warns of flood risks
Vietnam weather authorities on Wednesday downgraded Typhoon Noru to a tropical storm, but warned residents of the risks from flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain, the government said in a statement.
The storm made landfall in the early hours with wind speeds of 117 km per hour (72 miles per hour) in the province of Quang Nam, home to the historic city of Hoi An and resort of Danang, the weather agency told state media. - Reuters.
