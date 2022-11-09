BSF shoots down Pak drone along International Border

The 'hexa copter' drone was shot around 11:25 pm on Tuesday in the Ferozepur sector

PTI
  Nov 09 2022
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 12:59 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A Pakistani drone has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior officer said Wednesday.

The drone was recovered Wednesday morning by a joint team of the BSF and local police, he said. 

