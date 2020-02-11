BSNL employees to go on hunger strike on February 24

The All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) has called for a hunger strike on February 24, demanding immediate payment of two-months salaries and rollout of 4G services, according to Business Line.
The hunger strike is also in regard to alleged abnormal delay in issuing sovereign bonds worth Rs 15,000 crore, which was approved by the government in BSNL's revival package.
