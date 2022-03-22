Parliament Live: Panel pitches for carving out MTNL's debt, assets worth Rs 26,500 cr; giving 5G to BSNL

Rajya Sabha on Monday returned a money bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, authorising the government for payment and appropriation of certain sums from the consolidated fund for the financial year 2021-22. The issue of Kashmiri Pandits was discussed in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary blaming the BJP for their exodus. Stay tuned for updates from the Budget Session.