Parliament Live: Panel pitches for carving out MTNL's debt, assets worth Rs 26,500 cr; giving 5G to BSNL

Rajya Sabha on Monday returned a money bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, authorising the government for payment and appropriation of certain sums from the consolidated fund for the financial year 2021-22. The issue of Kashmiri Pandits was discussed in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary blaming the BJP for their exodus. Stay tuned for updates from the Budget Session.
Withhold funds if DISHA committee meeting is not held regularly: Adhir Ranjan in Lok Sabha
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the government to bring in a provision for withholding of funds if a district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) does not regularly hold its meetings in states.
Read more
Land diversion proposals involving 1.20 cr trees approved during last 5 yrs: Govt
During last five years (2016-17 to 2020-21), forest land diversion proposals involving 1,20,33,775 trees were approved under the provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Parliament was informed on Monday.
"At the same time, as many as 20.81 crore seedlings were planted under the compensatory afforestation scheme," Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
Parl panel pitches for carving out MTNL's debt, assets worth Rs 26,500 cr; giving 5G to BSNL