Parliament Live: Panel pitches for carving out MTNL's debt, assets worth Rs 26,500 cr; giving 5G to BSNL

  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 08:19 ist
Rajya Sabha on Monday returned a money bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, authorising the government for payment and appropriation of certain sums from the consolidated fund for the financial year 2021-22. The issue of Kashmiri Pandits was discussed in Rajya Sabha, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary blaming the BJP for their exodus. Stay tuned for updates from the Budget Session.
  • 08:18

    Withhold funds if DISHA committee meeting is not held regularly: Adhir Ranjan in Lok Sabha

    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the government to bring in a provision for withholding of funds if a district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) does not regularly hold its meetings in states.

  • 07:44

    Land diversion proposals involving 1.20 cr trees approved during last 5 yrs: Govt

    During last five years (2016-17 to 2020-21), forest land diversion proposals involving 1,20,33,775 trees were approved under the provisions of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

    "At the same time, as many as 20.81 crore seedlings were planted under the compensatory afforestation scheme," Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

  • 07:44

    Parl panel pitches for carving out MTNL's debt, assets worth Rs 26,500 cr; giving 5G to BSNL

    The Department of Telecom (DoT) should consider carving out MTNL's debt and assets worth over Rs 26,500 crore into a special purpose vehicle and then merge its operations with BSNL, according to a Parliamentary panel. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chaired by Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Monday said there is still hope from BSNL which is trying to earn revenue. It also recommended that the loss-making firm should be allocated spectrum for rolling out 5G services at par with private telecom operators in the country.