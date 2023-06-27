Bulldozer justice? Rape accused's house razed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

A demolition drive is being carried out at the residence of a rape and murder accused in Fatehpur, according to news agency ANI.
The accused allegedly raped and murdered a girl five days ago.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Demolition drive being carried out at the residence of an accused in Fatehpur. The accused allegedly raped and murdered a girl 5 days ago.
A large number of police officials including SDM present on the spot.
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vEOFZdYKRo
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2023
A large number of police officials including the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) are present on the spot.
More details awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades
Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in
Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm
Nearly half of S Africa’s Kruger National Park to burnt
Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards
Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1
Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru
DH Toon | Once in a blue moon