Bulldozer justice? Rape accused's house razed in UP

Bulldozer justice? Rape accused's house razed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

The accused allegedly raped and murdered a girl five days ago. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2023, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 12:24 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A demolition drive is being carried out at the residence of a rape and murder accused in Fatehpur, according to news agency ANI.

The accused allegedly raped and murdered a girl five days ago. 

A large number of police officials including the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) are present on the spot. 

More details awaited.

