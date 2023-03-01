Burning a hole: Cooking gas gets costlier; domestic LPG cylinder price up by Rs 50

In a further pinch to consumers' pockets, prices of cooking gas were raised on Wednesday for households as well as commercial use.

Price for a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 while that of a 19-kg commercial LPG cyinder rose by Rs 350, effective March 1.

A domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 1,103 in Delhi while a commercial LPG cylinder will be priced at Rs 2,119.50 in the national capital.

Domestic gas prices were last revised in July 2022.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.