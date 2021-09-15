'Business activities should not affect public health'

Business activities should not compromise public health: NGT

Ajith Athrady
  • Sep 15 2021, 20:10 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The National Green Tribunal has observed that business activities should not compromise public health. While hearing a petition on the closure of hot mix plants in Uttar Pradesh, the Green Bench made this observation.

The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the hot mix plants which are beyond carrying capacity may be closed at the earliest and as far as possible from November 1, 2021, by the statutory regulators in the exercise of their jurisdiction under the Air Act, 1981 and the Environment Protection (EP) Act, 1986.

The bench said that the sustainable development principle requires that the business activity should not compromise public health, and this requires the study of carrying capacity.

The bench also formed a panel to study and sought a report from the panel. The committee will comprise the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and subject experts.

Pending this report, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board is not to allow non-compliant hot mix plants, said the NGT

The court asked the joint committee to give a report on the issue relating to the operation of hot mix plants beyond 'carrying capacity'.

The NGT said ways and means need to be explored to sustain such activities to the extent possible without adversely affecting public health. 

