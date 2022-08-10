Cabinet approves continuation of PMAY-U till end of 2024

The Centre on Wednesday decided to continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) till December 31, 2024 after several states requested the government to extend the mission period.

Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also decided to give financial assistance for the completion of already sanctioned 122.69 lakh houses till March 31, 2022, said a statement from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Housing for All is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by Government of India to provide all weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas of the country through States/UTs/Central Nodal Agencies. The scheme was ended on March 31 2022.

During the period of 2004-2014, 8.04 lakh houses were completed under Urban Housing Scheme. The issue of providing houses to all eligible Urban dwellers in saturation mode was brought into focus and the scheme of PMAY-Urban was conceptualised.

In 2017, the original projected demand was 100 lakh houses. Against this original projected demand, 102 lakh houses have been grounded/under construction. Further, out of these 62 lakh houses have been completed. Out of the total sanctioned 123 lakh houses, the proposals of 40 lakh houses were received late (during last 2 years of scheme) from the States/UTs which require another two years to complete them, the statement said.

Therefore, based on the requests from the States/UTs, Union Cabinet decided to extend the implementation period of PMAY-U till 31.12.2024.

"Central Assistance approved since 2015 is Rs. 2.03 lakh crore against Rs. 20,000 crore in 2004-2014.Upto 31st March 2022, Central Assistance/subsidy of Rs 1,18,020.46 crore has already been released and Rs 85,406 crore will be released as Central Assistance/subsidy till 31st December 2024," said the statement.