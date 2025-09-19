Deepika Padukone ousted from 'Kalki 2': Exploring the reasons behind Vyjayanthi Movies' tough decision

On Thursday morning, a post from the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have sent shockwaves in the industry. In the post, producer Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Deepika Padukone won’t be seen in the sequel, and they have given her an exit due to the reasons best known to them. Since the post went public, both the industry and netizens have been eager to understand what went wrong, leading the producers to make such a tough decision.