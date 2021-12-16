Cabinet clears proposal to raise marriage age for women to 21

The Cabinet on Wednesday passed a proposal to increase the minimum age of marriage for women to bring it at par with men, from 18 to 21 years. The move comes a year after PM Narendra Modi, during his Independence Speech last year, spoke about the Centre’s intent.

“This government is constantly concerned about the health of daughters and sisters. To save the daughters from malnutrition, it is necessary that they're married at the right age,” the Prime Minister had said.

The proposal was recommended by a NITI Ayog appointed task force headed by Jaya Jaitly. The government, reports said, will amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, after which amendments to the Special Marriage Act and personal laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, will be brought in. All of these legislations prescribe 18 as the minimum age of marriage for women, and 21 for men.

The task force, which had VK Paul as well as officials of the Health Ministry, WCD Ministry, and Law Ministry as members, proposed several other recommendations. It stressed on making sex education a part of school curriculum, and a concerted effort to ensure more girls are part of the education system.

