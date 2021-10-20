Calls to boycott India vs Pakistan T20 WC match echo after J&K killings

Ahead of the much-anticipated India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match, political parties are increasingly calling for skipper Virat Kohli to opt out of the match in light of the recent targeted attacks on migrant workers and minorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, two labourers from Bihar were gunned down when terrorists barged into their accommodation in Kulgam district, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this month to 11.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi called for India to abandon the match against Pakistan, saying "unless targeted attacks on Indians stop, it will be not right to play match like this."

Read | India-Pak match should be called off in view of civilians killing in Kashmir: AAP

"We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I’m sure that even the Prime Minister agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (IND v PAK) as when in Opposition he used to question that when state-sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?” she said at a press conferance.

She further said, “So, I am sure that not only AAP but even BJP and its leadership along with the PM will agree..."

Union Minister and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale echoed the call for a boycott and went on to call for an all-out war against the neighbouring country. “India should not play Pakistan. The neighbouring country has not learnt its lesson. So, there should be an ‘aar paar ki ladaai’ (all-out war). It is Pakistan's ploy not to allow development in the Valley,” he said.

Among leaders in the Opposition, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a veiled attack, mentioned the match between the arch-rivals in light of attacks on soldiers. "Our nine soldiers died in J&K, and on October 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen,” he said.

Also Read | 'Seems death is chasing me': Migrant workers in Kashmir in dilemma

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the match should be reconsidered "if the relations between India and Pakistan are not good."

However, the BJP or Centre has not taken stand.

BCCI said India will have to play Pakistan since the tournament is organised by International Cricket Council. “We strongly condemns the killings. However, under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) commitments, you can't refuse to play any one,” vice-president Rajiv Shukla said.

Many had demanded a boycott of the high-profile match in 2019 during the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide attack.

Check out the latest DH Videos here: