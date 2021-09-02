CBI books institute for 'irregularities' in JEE (Mains)

CBI books institute, its directors for alleged irregularities in conduct of JEE (Mains) exam

The searches were spread at various cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 19:42 ist
The CBI has booked the institute, its directors, their touts/associates and staff posted at the examination centre. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors for alleged irregularities in the conduct of JEE (Mains) examination and carried out searches at 20 locations across the country on Thursday, officials said.

The searches were spread at various cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, they said.

The CBI has booked the institute, its directors, their touts/associates and staff posted at the examination centre and other unknown persons, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

"A case was registered on 01.09.2021 against a the private company and others, including its directors, three employees and private persons (conduits)," he said.

