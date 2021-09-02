CBI books institute, its directors for alleged irregularities in conduct of JEE (Mains) exam

The CBI has booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors for alleged irregularities in the conduct of JEE (Mains) examination and carried out searches at 20 locations across the country on Thursday, officials said.
The searches were spread at various cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, they said.
The CBI has booked the institute, its directors, their touts/associates and staff posted at the examination centre and other unknown persons, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.
"A case was registered on 01.09.2021 against a the private company and others, including its directors, three employees and private persons (conduits)," he said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows
Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?
ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits
Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?
Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?
Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan
How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain
This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density