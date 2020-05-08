CBSE Class 10, 12 exams from July 1-15: HRD Minister

CBSE examinations for the remaining papers for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held between July 1 and July 15, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Friday.

The CBSE Class 10 examinations were pending in parts of North East Delhi, where exams had to be postponed on account of the riots that broke out in the last week of February.

For Class 12, examination would be held for 12 subjects in the entire country and 11 subjects in north-east Delhi.

Among the subjects for which exams for Class 12 are set to be conducted across India are Business Studies, Geography, Computer Science (old and new), Hindi (elective and core), Home Science, Sociology Information Practice (old and new), Information Technology and Biotechnology.

In north-east Delhi, Class 12 examinations will be held for English Elective (N&C), English Core, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

Class 10 students in north-east Delhi will appear for six subjects – Hindi Course (A&B) English Comms, English Language and Literature, Science, Social Science.