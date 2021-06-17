CBSE submits Class 12 assessment plan in SC, results by July 31

'CBSE Class 12 results to be out by July 31'

The scheme was prepared after cancellation of the examinations due to second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

Ashish Tripathi
  • Jun 17 2021, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 13:38 ist
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that students of Class XII would be assessed based on performance in Class X (30% weightage), Class XI (30% weightage) and Class XII pre-board (40% weightage).

The marks of practical/internal assessment etc of Class XII will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal, Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted before a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

He said results of Class XII would be declared by July 31.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, approved the schemes by the CBSE and the ICSE for evaluating students.

The court asked both the boards to incorporate a provision for in-built dispute resolution for students and specify the date for conducting the optional exams for those students who wanted it appear in it to improve their results. The court rejected a plea for holding physical examinations.

