Centre announces state mourning on October 4 as mark of respect to Kuwait's Emir

PTI,
  • Oct 01 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 20:19 ist
A man stands beneath a billboard displaying the face of Kuwait's late emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah with a message of condolences on his passing in Kuwait City on October 1, 2020. Credit: AFP

The Centre on Thursday announced one-day state mourning on October 4 across India as a mark of respect to Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on September 29.

The national flag will be flown at half mast on all government buildings on that day.

A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs said Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning on October 4, 2020 throughout India," the statement said.

The national flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, it said.

