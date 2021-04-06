Centre asks all its employees aged 45 years and above to get Covid-19 vaccine

The Centre on Tuesday advised all its employees above 45 years to get themselves vaccinated to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said it has been issuing instructions from time to time regarding the preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It said the government has been monitoring the situation "very closely" and based on the strategy adopted for prioritising the groups for vaccination, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the immunisation exercise.

"All central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19," the office memorandum said.

It also advised to continue to follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, even after vaccination, by frequent washing of hands or sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and to observing social distancing.

The order comes amid an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases across the country in the past few days.