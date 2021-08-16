Centre puts curbs on export of Covid RAT kits

Centre puts curbs on export of Covid rapid antigen testing kits

Exporters have to seek licence or permission from the DGFT to ship items under the restricted category

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 22:50 ist
A healthcare workers prepares Rapid antigen test (RAT) kits. Credit: AFP Photo

The government on Monday imposed restrictions on export of Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits amid several experts warning of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The export of Covid-19 rapid antigen testing kits... has been put under restricted category, with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Exporters have to seek licence or permission from the DGFT to ship items under the restricted category. Such restrictions are aimed at increasing the domestic availability of the kits.

Several experts have been warning of a possible third wave of the pandemic hitting the country in the near future.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 3,22,25,513 on Monday and the death toll climbed to 4,31,642, according to the Union health ministry data.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
DGFT
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 