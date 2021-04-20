Centre sets up 20 control rooms for migrant workers

The Centre on Tuesday said it had set up 20 control rooms to address grievances of migrant workers in the wake of restrictions imposed by several state governments to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“In view of the resurgence of Covid-19 and subsequent imposition of certain restrictions by state governments, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has rejuvenated the 20 control rooms set up in April 2020, to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country,” an official statement said.

Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said in a statement that these control rooms would help migrant workers.

Aggrieved workers can access these control rooms, managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour Commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions, through email, mobile and Whatsapp.

The functioning of all 20 call centres is being monitored and supervised by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) at headquarters on a daily basis.

All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to “assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones.”